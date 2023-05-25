What does Naveen-ul-Haq have to say on fans chanting Virat Kohli's name during his bowling?

“I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” Naveen responded in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Naveen-ul-Haq has asserted that he is unbothered by the spectators chanting names of Virat Kohli whenever he bowled in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

LSG were knocked out of the tournament in the Eliminator by Mumbai Indians (MI) in Chennai on Wednesday. The Afghan pacer returned with figures of 4-0-38-4 but was met with chants of ‘Kohli, Kohli’ from the fans courtesy his on-field feud with the former India skipper during the match between LSG and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) last month.

“I enjoy it. I like everyone in the ground chanting his (Virat Kohli) name or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team,” Naveen responded in the post-match presentation ceremony. He added, “Well, I don't concentrate on the outside or the noise from outside or anything else. I just focus on my own cricket and my own process. Crowd chanting or anyone saying something doesn't affect me.”