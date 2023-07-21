What did Virat Kohli say on completing 500 international matches for India?

CNBC TV18
    By Tarkesh Jha  Jul 21, 2023 1:09:44 AM IST (Published)

    Nine cricketers, namely: Tendulkar (664), Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuriya (586), Ricky Ponting (560), MS Dhoni (538), Shahid Afridi (524), Jacques Kallis (519), and Rahul Dravid (509) have played more matches than Kohli. Considering the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star’s form and fitness, he can very well easily surpass most of the player mentioned in this list.

    Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed gratefulness on completing 500 international appearances for Team India ahead of the second Test against West Indies that started on Thursday in Port of Spain. The 34-year-old said that he was grateful for this journey, especially for having had such a long Test career. Kohli mentioned that he has had to work hard for this and was delighted to be able to see the results and the longevity of the same.

    In Pics: On Virat Kohli's special day, list of cricketers to play more than 500 international matches
    “I'm really grateful. I feel very blessed that I have had such a long journey, playing for India and such a long Test career. I've really had to work hard for it and it makes me happy for the work that you have put in. To see the longevity and results over the years... I'm very grateful,” the star player said in a video posted on Twitter by the official handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
    Kohli became only the fourth Indian and tenth player overall to play in 500 international matches. He has represented India in 110 Tests, 274 ODIs and 115 T20Is and aggregates over 25,000 runs across all three formats. He has 75 international centuries to his name and is only second behind Sachin Tendulkar (100) in terms to have scored the most 100s in world cricket.
    Nine cricketers, namely: Tendulkar (664), Mahela Jayawardene (652), Kumar Sangakkara (594), Sanath Jayasuriya (586), Ricky Ponting (560), MS Dhoni (538), Shahid Afridi (524), Jacques Kallis (519), and Rahul Dravid (509) have played more matches than Kohli. Considering the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star's form and fitness, he can very well easily surpass most of the player mentioned in this list.
