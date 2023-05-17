Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had appreciated Prabhsimran's bat-swing and bat-lift in the 2020 season of the IPL.

All eyes will be on Prabhsimran Singh as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The 22-year-old had slammed 103 off 65 deliveries in the team’s previous match against DC itself last Saturday and has largely been an impressive prospect at the top of the order in an otherwise topsy-turvy campaign of the IPL.

He has scored 334 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 153.92 with one half-century and a century this season. Recently an old video from the 2020 IPL resurfaced in which, Sachin Tendulkar was seen appreciating Prabhsimran’s technique.

Also Read:

“I haven’t seen much of Prabhsimran’s batting. Saw a bit yesterday and I liked it. The way his bat lifts and the bat swings too, it’s very free-flowing. A special thing about him is the sound off his bat – it was fantastic. I think he could prove to be a dangerous batsman this season,” Tendulkar had predicted about the player three years ago.

The batsman from Punjab has been associated with the franchise right from 2019 when he was roped in for a whopping sum of Rs 4.2 crore. However, he barely got any playing time prior to this season. Prabhsimran had featured in only six games ahead of IPL 2023. In fact, he played only two matches and aggregated merely 15 runs in IPL 2020, which is when Tendulkar made this prediction about him.

“I played the way exactly how I played in the previous games. After the wickets went down, I started taking responsibility. It’s a part of the game and my partnership with Sam Curran was crucial. After he got out, I felt that I should take charge,” Prabhsimran said in the aftermath of his maiden IPL ton.