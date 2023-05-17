Batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar had appreciated Prabhsimran's bat-swing and bat-lift in the 2020 season of the IPL.

All eyes will be on Prabhsimran Singh as the Punjab Kings (PBKS) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Wednesday. The 22-year-old had slammed 103 off 65 deliveries in the team’s previous match against DC itself last Saturday and has largely been an impressive prospect at the top of the order in an otherwise topsy-turvy campaign of the IPL.

He has scored 334 runs in 12 games at a strike rate of 153.92 with one half-century and a century this season. Recently an old video from the 2020 IPL resurfaced in which, Sachin Tendulkar was seen appreciating Prabhsimran’s technique.

Also Read:

“I haven’t seen much of Prabhsimran’s batting. Saw a bit yesterday and I liked it. The way his bat lifts and the bat swings too, it’s very free-flowing. A special thing about him is the sound off his bat – it was fantastic. I think he could prove to be a dangerous batsman this season,” Tendulkar had predicted about the player three years ago.