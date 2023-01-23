English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports News

WFI boss Brij Bhushan Singh denies link to plea filed by his cook against wrestlers: Report

WFI boss Brij Bhushan Singh denies link to plea filed by his cook against wrestlers: Report

WFI boss Brij Bhushan Singh denies link to plea filed by his cook against wrestlers: Report
Read Time3 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 6:26:48 PM IST (Published)

WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh took to Twitter to deny any association with a petition filed on his behalf in the Delhi High Court against Vinesh Phogat and company. A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday by Vicky, Singh's cook.

Wrestling Foundation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh's cook — who had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking an FIR against the wrestlers who were challenging Singh’s leadership after allegations of sexual assault — has withdrawn his plea, the Hindustan Times reports.

Recommended Articles

View All
Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Rising Parent Royalties — Time to clampdown on royalty payment to 51% foreign owners

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Budget 2023: Why we need more reliable and responsive healthcare infrastructure

Jan 23, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Rajiv Bajaj hopes Budget 2023 would rethink EV subsidies for adoption to take off

Jan 21, 2023 IST18 Min(s) Read

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Worldview: Battered Pakistan back to the Gulf

Jan 21, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read


The plea accused top Indian wrestlers such as Vinesh Phogat and Sakshi Malik, who were until recently part of a mega protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, of "extortion and blackmailing by making allegations of sexual assault."
Singh took to Twitter to deny any association with the cook’s petition.
"No petition has been submitted by me or any authorised person associated with me against the Delhi government, the protesting wrestlers and news channels," Singh tweeted. "I have not authorised any advocate, law agency or representative to file any petition in any court of law."
https://twitter.com/sharan_mp/status/1617444707625500673?s=20&t=mgh7KJhhuE0SlLzYz9Sywg
A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Monday, January 23, by Vicky, Singh's cook, who is represented by his lawyer Shrikant Pant. Hindustan Times reports that the advocate said the petitioner withdrew his plea due to "extreme pressure" and that the publication has seen the plea.
According to their report, Phogat is the first person to have allegedly extorted the WFI president and blackmailed him to resign from his post.
Also read: WFI rejects wrestlers' allegations in reply to government, claims protest is motivated
Vicky's plea claims that the media is overlooking the cardinal principle of "presumption of innocence until proven guilty" and has transformed itself into a janta adaalat or public court.
Singh on Sunday, January 22, took to Twitter to request people not to put "objectionable slogans or hashtags" on social media that harm the dignity of political parties or communities.
"My well-wishers and supporters should please stay away from such posts. They should neither like nor comment on it," Singh said.
On the same day, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda announced that he intended to file a defamation case against Singh for allegedly dragging him and his son Deepender Hooda in the row over sexual harassment charges against Singh.
The former Haryana chief minister also reiterated his demand for an impartial inquiry into the allegations levelled against Singh. Talking to reporters in Rohtak, Hooda said Singh has unnecessarily dragged his name along with that of his MP-son Deepender Singh Hooda in the matter.
"I don't know why he has dragged our names. We're filing a defamation case against him. Our wrestlers are fighting for justice and the entire nation is supporting them. Independent inquiry must be done," Hooda said on the allegations levelled against him by Singh.
Also read: Wrestlers call off protest against WFI: A timeline of events
Singh has been accused of sexually harassing women wrestlers and working like a 'dictator' by some of the country's top grapplers, including Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and Ravi Dahiya.
The wrestlers' protests began on January 18 with the wrestlers staging a dharna and ended on January 21 when the sportspeople were given assurances by the Centre that their concerns would be addressed.
 
(Edited by : Shoma Bhattacharjee)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Delhi High CourtwrestlerWrestling

Previous Article

Virat Kohli, Suryakumar, Hardik Pandya part of ICC T20I team of 2022

Next Article

Mary Kom will chair committee to look into allegations levelled by wrestlers against WFI chief

X