Kieron Pollard (West Indies Captain): We are going to bowl first. That has been the nature of the competition so far. Expect a bit of dew here as well. Good opportunity to see what Abu Dhabi has to offer. For us, one of the most important things when you come to a cricket match is to win a cricket match. There's a lot of different things - mathematical equations and all of that. As a team, we are comfortable in what we want to do and what we decide to do. Hopefully we can bowl well and see what happens. Injury is good, felt a niggle in my left leg in the last game and I didn't want to put myself in front of the team and we had guys in the shed as well. I didn't want to lose a wicket at that point of time. I had a couple of days off, worked really hard with the physio and we came out to do a job. We are playing the same team. Keep faith in the guys and let's see if we can come up trumps. We have not batted well, we get another opportunity here to put it right.