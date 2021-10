Mahedi starts with a wide delivery down leg and has to reload. Gayle bunts out the first 2 balls and punches the 3rd delivery to long-off for a single. Mahedi welcomes Lewis with a quicker delivery that raps the batter on the pads. There are appeals for LBW but the Umpire isn’t interested and play continues. Lewis lifts the 5th ball to long-on for a single and Gayle flicks the last ball to mid-wicket for a run. Just 4 runs off the over.

West Indies 4/0 after the first over.