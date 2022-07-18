West Indies recall former captain Jason Holder for ODIs against India

Former captain of the West Indies, Jason Holder has returned to a 13-member West Indies squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India, beginning on July 22.

The seasoned all-rounder was not part of the preceding home T20 series against Bangladesh, but the Cricket West Indies selection panel decided to recall him for the assignments against India. Nicholas Pooran will continue to lead the side after his impressive outing in the series against Bangladesh. While the West Indies were swept aside 0-3 by Bangladesh, Pooran scored a 39-ball 74 in the third T20. Shai Hope will be Pooran's deputy.

"As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we're happy to have him back in the team," chief selector Desmond Haynes was quoted as saying by Cricket West Indies in a statement.

"He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well." After the debacle against Bangladesh, Haynes hoped the team would be able to turn things around against India.

"We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh in Guyana so we will be looking to rebound when we face India in the conditions in Trinidad. "We have seen some growth among some players, but overall we need to regroup and play better against the Indians," Haynes added.

Holder has played 126 ODIs for the West Indies and picked 146 wickets and scored 2019 runs. His last ODI appearance in the West Indies colours was in February against India.

The three matches will be played on July 22, 24 and 27 at the Queen's Park Oval.

The squad:

Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope (vice-captain), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.