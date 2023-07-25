West Indies call back star batsman for ODI series against India

Hetmyer last played for the team from the Caribbean in a T20I against New Zealand in August 2022. The southpaw was excluded from the West Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year as he missed the departing flight from the home country. He has not played an ODI for West Indies in nearly two years. Further, they have also included pacer Oshane Thomas in the squad. Thomas has taken 27 wickets in 20 matches but his economy rate hovers around the higher side at 6.74 runs per over.

West Indies have roped in star batsman Shimron Hetmyer in their One Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match series starting against India from July 27 onwards.

Hetmyer last played for the team from the Caribbean in a T20I against New Zealand in August 2022. The southpaw was excluded from the West Indian squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia last year as he missed the departing flight from the home country.

He has not played an ODI for West Indies in nearly two years. Further, they have also included pacer Oshane Thomas in the squad. Thomas has taken 27 wickets in 20 matches but his economy rate hovers around the higher side at 6.74 runs per over.

Meanwhile, Hetmyer has had a more illustrious run in 50-overs cricket. He debuted in the format in 2018 and has scored 1447 runs in 44 innings at an average of 35.29 and a strike rate of 106.39. Hetmyer has four centuries and five half-centuries to his name.

The 26-year-old slammed 300 runs in 14 games for the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. He averaged 37.50 with a strike rate of 152.28 and his finishing abilities have enhanced exponentially in the last couple of years.

“We welcome Oshane and Shimron back into the group. Both have played at the international level before, with some success, and we believe they will fit well into the set-up. Oshane brings pace and is a potential wicket-taker with the new ball. Shimron’s style of batting will offer a lot, especially in the middle stage of the innings and he is also a potential ‘finisher’,” West Indian chief selector Desmond Haynes spoke about the two selections.

The first two ODIs will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 27 and July 29 whereas the final game will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad and Tobago on August 1.