West Ham thrash Chelsea, Spurs beat United, City conquer Newcastle and more — Recap of gameweek 2 of the Premier League

The second gameweek of the 2023-24 season of the Premier League saw two high-profile clashes on Saturday as Tottenham Hotspur welcomed Manchester United and Newcastle United traveled to the Etihad Stadium to take on Manchester City. There was plenty of more drama, here is a recap of all that transpired in second gameweek of the season.

Liverpool beat Bournemouth

Liverpool's Mohammed Salah. (Image: Reuters)

Following a draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on the opening weekend, Liverpool were at home at Anfield last Saturday as they welcomed Bournemouth.

The Reds were off to an uneasy start as Antonie Semenyo fired in a goal for Bournemouth just three minutes into the match. But Liverpool showcased their attacking prowess as Luis Diaz scored the equalizer in the 28th minute. Liverpool kept pressure on Bournemouth and it resulted in the Jurgen Klopp side winning a penalty around the 34th minute as Joe Rothewell fouled Dominik Szoboszlai inside the box. Neto saved Mohammed Salah's shot from the spot but failed to keep the ball in his control and Salah sent the ball in back on the net to give Liverpool a first-half lead. The second half saw Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister shown a straight red card for a challenge on Ryan Christie. A 10-man Liverpool then scored their third goal in the 62nd minute thanks to Diogo Jota.

Brighton and Hove hunt down Wolves

Brighton celebrate a goal against Wolves. (Image: Reuters)

Brighton and Hove Albion continued their impressive run in the fresh season as they sent four goals past Wolverhampton Wanderers and conceded just once as Roberto De Zerbi's side notched second successive win.

Kaoru Mitoma's goal started the goal-scoring fest for Brighton in the 15th minute. Mitoma's goal was followed by a goal from Pervis Estupiñán in the 46th minute. Solly March then added two more goals for Brighton as helpless Wolves looked on. Hwang Hee-chan managed to pull one back for Wolves in the second half but the hosts were of no match against Brighton either in attack or in defense. There was more bad news for Wolves close to the full-time whistle as midfielder Matheus Nunes was sent off after he was shown a second yellow card for a shove on Adam Webster.

Tottenham Hotspur crush Manchester United

Tottenham Hotspur crush Manchester United (Image: Reuters)

After their narrow 1-0 win over Wolves at home in the opening weekend Manchester United took on Tottenham Hotspur in an away game on Saturday.

The two teams went toe-to-toe from the start but failed to breach their opponent's defense in the first 45 minutes. Spurs plan to keep pressure on United paid rich dividends when Pape Matar Sarr scored his team's first goal early in the second half. United attacked in search of the equalizer but were steadily denied by a resolute Spurs' defense. Spurs then took a 2-0 lead as United defender Lisandro Martínez conceded an own goal in the 83rd minute. United attacked with full force in order to avoid a defeat but were unable to score before the full-time whistle. The win for Tottenham Hotspur meant that they ended Manchester United's unbeaten run at their home in the fifth attempt.

Man City go past Newcastle

Defending champions Manchester City notched an easy win over Newcastle United. (Image: Reuters)

The action on Saturday came to an end with the match between defending champions Manchester City and Newcastle United at the Etihad Stadium. The result of this clash was on the expected lines as Julián Álvarez's first half goal was enough for City to register a 1-0 over Newcastle. The win for the Pep Guardiola extended their winning at the Etihad Stadium in the Premier League to 11. While for Newcastle it was their 15th straight loss against Manchester City in the league, their longest losing run away from home against an opponent in the Premier League history.

West Ham shock Chelsea

West Ham hocked Chelsea with a 3-1 win over their London rivals. (Image: Reuters)

On Sunday London rivals West Ham United and Chelsea faced-off at the former's home The London Stadium.

The hosts were off to an early lead as Nayef Aguerd scored for the Hammers inside 10 minutes. Chelsea soon equalized thanks to a goal by Carney Chukwuemeka. Chelsea had the chance to take the lead after West Ham conceded a penalty as Tomáš Souček sent Raheem Sterling on the floor inside the box. But Enzo Fernández failed to give The Blues the lead as his shot from the spot was saved by Hammers' goalkeeper Alphonse Areola. West Ham raced to a lead early in the second half as forward Michail Antonio scored his first goal of the season. Chelsea then had the chance to find the equalizer as West Ham were reduced to 10 men as Aguerd was dismissed for a second yellow card after he fouled Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson. Losing a personnel did not deter West Ham as they kept Chelsea at bay. The match became further miserable for Chelsea as their record signing Moisés Caicedo fouled Lucas Paquetá inside the box to concede a penalty. Paquetá then calmly slotted in from the spot as West Ham rounded off a much-deserved win.

Arsenal register win over Crystal Palace

Arsenal's Declan Rice celebrates his team's win over Crystal Palace. (Image: Reuters)

Arsenal continued their good form as they registered a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Monday night.

After a goal-less first half, Arsenal were awarded a penalty in the opening minutes of the second half as Palace goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, brought Arsenal forward Eddie Nketiah down on the floor. Martin Ødegaard stepped up to take the penalty and he sent Johnstone the wrong way and neatly tucked in the ball in the bottom-left corner to give the Gunners the lead. The spate of the players being shown red cards continued in this match too as Arsenal defend Takehiro Tomiyasu was booked with two yellow cards that amounted to the red card. Tomiyasu's first yellow card was in the 60th minute as he took too long to take a throw-in. Seven minutes later he fouled Ayew and was shown the second yellow card and dismissed from the action. Despite having numerical advantage Palace failed to find the equalizer as Arsenal walked away with all three points.

Other results from gameweek 2

Nottingham Forest 2 - 1 Sheffield United

Luton Town vs Burnley (match postponed)

Fulham 0 - 3 Brentford

Aston Villa 4 - 0 Everton