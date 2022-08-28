    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    We're all proud of you: De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I

    We're all proud of you: De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I

    We're all proud of you: De Villiers congratulates Kohli on playing 100th T20I
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Kohli on the eve of his 100thT20I received a special message from his former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend AB de Villiers.

    Virat Kohli's former Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate and close friend AB de Villers has sent a special message to the former Indian captain.  The  South African batting great has congratulated Kohli ahead of his 100th T20I, which will also make him the first Indian to complete a century of matches in all three formats. Kohli has represented India in 102 Tests and 262 ODIs so far, and the team's Asia Cup opener against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday will be his 100th T20 International.
    "I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate my very good friend Virat Kohli on becoming the first Indian cricket player to play 100 matches across all three formats," de Viliers said in a video posted by Star Sports on twitter.
    "What an amazing achievement, Virat. We're all very proud of you and all the very best in your 100th T20 international game. We will be watching you." The 33-year-old Indian has been going through a lean patch for the last few years and is coming back after a month-long break from the game.
    De Villiers and Kohli have shared the dressing room during the former's IPL stint at Royal Challengers Bangalore.
    Also Read: India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022 - Match preview, head-to-head, form guide and possible teams

    Tags

    AB de VilliersAsia CupAsia Cup 2022CricketindiaVirat Kohli

    Previous Article

    IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2022 LIVE: India opt to bowl first, Rishabh Pant misses out

    Next Article

    SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 highlights: Afghanistan thump Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng