'We will see a different David Warner this time,' says Pat Cummins ahead of Ashes 2023 opener

Australian skipper Pat Cummins believes that a transformed and different David Warner will turn up for Ashes 2023. With the first Test starting at Edgbaston from Friday onwards, all eyes are on the left-handed opener and his matchup against veteran English speedster Stuart Broad. The pacer has dismissed Warner 14 times in 45 Test innings so far.
He had the batsman’s number on six occasions in Ashes 2019 and will again be targeting him by going around the wicket and potentially inducing an edge right from the offset.
Cummins, however, explained that Warner will be up for the challenge after failing to overcome Broad four years ago. He had scored 43 runs off 60 deliveries in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this month.
Warner displayed some good form as he struck eight boundaries and played with a strike rate of 71.67. He was dismissed cheaply in the second innings but will be looking forward to providing some positive starts to Australia in the highly-anticipated Ashes.
“Davey's, I'm sure, been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him. It didn't go Davey's way last time, but we'll see a different Davey this time,” Cummins said ahead of the game. Warner averages 25.74 in 14 Tests in England.
Warner has had issues with the moving ball, especially the one where Broad creates an angle and gets it shaping away from the left-hander. Still, he has notched seven half-centuries in Tests on English soil. Australia will need him to pack a punch with the bat particularly to counter England’s ultra-aggressive ‘Bazball’ approach with the bat.
