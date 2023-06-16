'We will see a different David Warner this time,' says Pat Cummins ahead of Ashes 2023 opener

David Warner had scored 43 runs off 60 deliveries in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia earlier this month.Warner displayed some good form as he struck eight boundaries and played with a strike rate of 71.67.

Australian skipper Pat Cummins believes that a transformed and different David Warner will turn up for Ashes 2023. With the first Test starting at Edgbaston from Friday onwards, all eyes are on the left-handed opener and his matchup against veteran English speedster Stuart Broad. The pacer has dismissed Warner 14 times in 45 Test innings so far.

He had the batsman’s number on six occasions in Ashes 2019 and will again be targeting him by going around the wicket and potentially inducing an edge right from the offset.