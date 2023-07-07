'We unreservedly apologise to the Australian team' says MCC; restricts members’ access after Lord’s Long Room row

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown has announced that players will be given an expanded roped-off area to make their way through the Long Room.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) published a statement apologising to Cricket Australia after what happened between the members and Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and David Warner in Lord's Long Room. The MCC has taken charge of the incident and has initiated a few changes to avoid such naivety.

According to the reports, MCC chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown has announced that players will be given an expanded roped-off area to make their way through the Long Room. And MCC members will be restricted from stairwell access when the teams are coming on or off the field. The rules have been brought into effect for Australia’s women’s T20 against England on Saturday.

The second Ashes Test was filled with controversial incidents right from the debatable stumping of Jonny Bairstow and Mitchell Starc's catch to Australian players being pulled into a heated argument with members of the Lord's.

While walking back into the dressing room Australian opener Usman Khawaja, as well as David Warner, was pulled into an argument by the MCC members.

"MCC can confirm it has suspended three Members identified earlier today. They will not be permitted back to Lord’s whilst the investigation takes place and were informed of this by MCC Chief Executive, Guy Lavender, this evening," read the statement.

“We maintain that the behavior of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club," MCC clarified.