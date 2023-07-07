'We unreservedly apologise to the Australian team' says MCC; restricts members’ access after Lord’s Long Room row

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown has announced that players will be given an expanded roped-off area to make their way through the Long Room.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) published a statement apologising to Cricket Australia after what happened between the members and Australian cricketers Usman Khawaja and David Warner in Lord's Long Room. The MCC has taken charge of the incident and has initiated a few changes to avoid such naivety.

According to the reports, MCC chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown has announced that players will be given an expanded roped-off area to make their way through the Long Room. And MCC members will be restricted from stairwell access when the teams are coming on or off the field. The rules have been brought into effect for Australia’s women’s T20 against England on Saturday.

The second Ashes Test was filled with controversial incidents right from the debatable stumping of Jonny Bairstow and Mitchell Starc's catch to Australian players being pulled into a heated argument with members of the Lord's.