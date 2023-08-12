We have reluctantly agreed to Harry Kane's transfer, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy asserts

Levy clarified that the North London club extensively tried to tie the 30-year-old down on both long-term and short-term contracts. However, Kane insisted that he was prepared for a fresh challenge, which led to Levy and the Spurs reluctantly agreeing to let him leave to join the Bundesliga giants.

Tottenham Hotspur FC chairman Daniel Levy issued a major statement on the back of striker Harry Kane securing a transfer deal to Bayern Munich FC on Saturday.

Levy clarified that the North London club extensively tried to tie the 30-year-old down on both long-term and short-term contracts. However, Kane insisted that he was prepared for a fresh challenge, which led to Levy and the Spurs reluctantly agreeing to let him leave to join the Bundesliga giants.

“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer,” Levy explained.

He added, “I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records - we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”

History made in a Tottenham shirt 🌟Thank you for everything, Harry 🤍 pic.twitter.com/b4rHVlV0ea — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 12, 2023

Levy also expressed that the club's academy structure enabled Kane in becoming one of the most elite strikers in world football. He hailed the England international as a model professional who inspired young players both on and off the pitch throughout his 19-year-long stint at the club.

Kane struck 213 goals and 46 assists in 320 appearances in the Premier League. He has won the Golden Boot thrice, i.e. in 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2020/21. The Englishman has been named the Player of the Month on seven different occasions but silverware has continued to elude him at both the club and the international level in his professional career thus far.