CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWe have reluctantly agreed to Harry Kane's transfer, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy asserts

We have reluctantly agreed to Harry Kane's transfer, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy asserts

We have reluctantly agreed to Harry Kane's transfer, Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy asserts
2 Min Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 12, 2023 5:22:09 PM IST (Published)

Levy clarified that the North London club extensively tried to tie the 30-year-old down on both long-term and short-term contracts. However, Kane insisted that he was prepared for a fresh challenge, which led to Levy and the Spurs reluctantly agreeing to let him leave to join the Bundesliga giants.

Tottenham Hotspur FC chairman Daniel Levy issued a major statement on the back of striker Harry Kane securing a transfer deal to Bayern Munich FC on Saturday.

Levy clarified that the North London club extensively tried to tie the 30-year-old down on both long-term and short-term contracts. However, Kane insisted that he was prepared for a fresh challenge, which led to Levy and the Spurs reluctantly agreeing to let him leave to join the Bundesliga giants.
Also Read:
Harry Kane bids emotional farewell to Tottenham Hotspur fans after securing a move to Bayern Munich FC
“We sought over a long period of time to engage Harry and his representatives in several forms of contract extension, both short and long term. Harry was clear, however, that he wanted a fresh challenge and would not be signing a new contract this summer. We have reluctantly, therefore, agreed to his transfer,” Levy explained.
He added, “I should like to thank Harry for everything he's done for us, all the memories, all the records -  we wish him and his family all the best for the future. It goes without saying, he's always welcome back. He’s a much loved and valued member of the Spurs family, forever in our history.”
Levy also expressed that the club’s academy structure enabled Kane in becoming one of the most elite strikers in world football. He hailed the England international as a model professional who inspired young players both on and off the pitch throughout his 19-year-long stint at the club.
Kane struck 213 goals and 46 assists in 320 appearances in the Premier League. He has won the Golden Boot thrice, i.e. in 2015/16, 2016/17, and 2020/21. The Englishman has been named the Player of the Month on seven different occasions but silverware has continued to elude him at both the club and the international level in his professional career thus far.
 
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Harry KanePremier League

Recommended Articles

View All
Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill

Third Eye | Cigarettes warning on smartphones — health protection is fine, but don’t overkill

Aug 12, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?

Guide to building an emergency fund: Why it is important and where should you invest?

Aug 12, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection

Monetary Policy Review | RBI maintains status quo on key policy rates and raises inflation projection

Aug 12, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Explained | All about the Bill to select election commissioners and India's stance

Aug 11, 2023 IST6 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X