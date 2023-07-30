We are running out of time says India head coach Rahul Dravid after 2nd ODI loss

Indian team management's decision to rest skipper and Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the middle-order batters could cope with the pace, bounce and turn, getting all out for 181 in 40.5 overs in the rain-marred second ODI on Saturday.

West Indies leveled the three-match ODI series with a comfortable six-wicket victory, riding on superb bowling efforts from Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie. Indian team management's decision to rest skipper and Virat Kohli badly backfired as none of the middle-order batters could cope with the pace, bounce and turn, getting all out for 181 in 40.5 overs in the rain-marred second ODI on Saturday.

“Honestly, this was our last chance to be able to try out some of our players," Dravid said during a post-match interaction with the media. “We have got few of our players who are injured, are in the NCA. With a month to go for the Asia Cup, we are kind of running out of time in a lot of ways. And we are hopeful that some of them will be fit for the Asia Cup and the World Cup. But we can’t take those chances, we have to try out other people and give them chances so that in worst case scenario they at least have game time behind them," Dravid said in the post-match conference.

The rationale behind Rohit and Kohli's forced break with only 10 months left before the big event, didn't make much sense. Not to forget that the failures left more questions than answers. There were two rain delays but the West Indies bowlers never let their intensity drop in an impressive display.

“It gives us the opportunity to make some decisions on players. Honestly in a series like this with only 2-3 matches to go before the Asia Cup, playing Virat and Rohit would have not given us too many answers. But with the injuries we have in the NCA and some uncertainty around them, we just wanted to give others a chance if they’re required, we can play them," he added.

(With PTI inputs)