Watch: Wriddhiman Saha forces Hardik Pandya to take DRS, sends Jitesh Sharma back in the pavilion

Wriddhiman Saha invoked a DRS against the on-field umpire's decision to ensure that Jitesh Sharma was dismissed caught behind off Mohit Sharma's bowling.

Gujarat Titans (GT) wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha turned the game against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their favour by successfully reviewing a caught behind the call to send his counterpart Jitesh Sharma back to the pavilion in the 13th over of the first innings in Mohali on Thursday.

Fast bowler Mohit Sharma bowled a fine length ball angling away from Jitesh that induced an edge off his bat. The ball carried pretty swiftly to Saha’s safe hands behind the stumps but curiously none of the Titans players appealed for a dismissal. The keeper insisted to review the decision and Captain Hardik Pandya acted on the suggestion. Soon enough, it became clear that there was nick from the batsman’s willow and the visitors reduced the home team to 92/4.

https://twitter.com/KuchNahiUkhada/status/1646541060783456257?s=20

That dismissal surely triggered a mini-collapse of sorts that saw Punjab losing the next six wickets for merely 61 runs in the following 52 deliveries. Most of the batsmen managed to get a start of sorts but couldn’t capitalise on the same to lead Punjab to a decent total. The likes of Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20), Sam Curran (22) and Shahrukh Khan (22) had gotten their eye in but failed to carry on till the end.

https://twitter.com/gujarat_titans/status/1646551207232811008?s=20

They certainly lacked the assurance brought to the crease by skipper Shikhar Dhawan, who was dismissed for eight runs by Irish pacer Joshua Little. Mohit actually rounded off his spell pretty brilliantly, conceding only 18 runs in his four overs in addition to taking two scalps. The other Gujarat bowlers, namely: Mohammed Shami, Little, Alzarri Joseph and Rashid Khan took a wicket each en route restricting PBKS to only 153 runs at the end of 20 overs.

Whilst Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni’s nous behind the stumps has garnered a lot of praise thus far, Saha’s awareness on reviewing this decision deserves equal applause!