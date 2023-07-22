Watch: WI player's mother comes to meet Virat Kohli, says 'You’re wonderful, you have a beautiful wife'

Earlier in this game, Joshua Da Silva had said to Kohli that his mother wants to meet him. “My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That’s literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t blame her, to be honest. She’s right up there watching," Joshua was heard saying on the stump mic.

West Indian wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother visited Trinidad just to meet Virat Kohli in another evidence of the star player's popularity transcending borders. Kohli hit an overseas Test century after five years and the gave a lot of joy to the fans who came to watch the match in Port of Spain.

One of them was Silva's mother who came especially to meet 'King Kohli' and was overjoyed to see him in person. In the video, the mother of the West Indies cricketer is seen hugging and kissing and getting emotional after meeting the former Indian captain.

“You’re wonderful, you have a beautiful wife,” she told Kohli. “I told Joshua that I was coming to this game just to see Virat Kohli and not him because I see him every day. That was the first time I met Virat Kohli and he was wonderful as he is - a beautiful, blessed human being. He is so talented and I hope my son emulates him,” she said.

Earlier in this game, Joshua had said to Kohli that his mother wants to meet him. “My mom told me on the phone that she’s coming to see Virat and not me. That’s literally what my mom said. I couldn’t believe it. I don’t blame her, to be honest. She’s right up there watching," Joshua was heard saying on the stump mic.

The West Indies, who lost the opening test of the two-match series, started slowly in testing conditions but reached 86-1 at the close of play with skipper Kraigg Brathwaite unbeaten on 37 and debutant Kirk McKenzie (14 not out) at the crease.

Opener Tagenarine Chanderpaul looked good at the wicket in his 95-ball knock of 33 but was caught by Ashwin off the bowling of Jadeja shortly before stumps on the second day of the game.

(With Reuters inputs)