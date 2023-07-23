Watch: West Indies cricket club felicitates Sunil Gavaskar during 100th Test match

Sunil Gavaskar posted a video on Instagram where he received a memento and posted pictures with Brian Lara, Negel Camacho and President of QPCC.

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar was facilitated by the West Indies cricket club at the Queen's Park as India and West Indies played their 100th Test match starting from Thursday onward. Gavaskar posted a video on Instagram where he received a memento and posted pictures with Brian Lara, Negel Camacho and the President of QPCC.

“With the ‘Prince of Trinidad’, Brian Lara, and Nigel Camacho, president of QPCC, after the lovely felicitation by Queens Park Cricket Club in Trinidad. My home away from home. Much love and gratitude to my West Indian fans," Gavaskar wrote in his post.

The living legend is at his favourite Queens Park Oval ground. The popularity of Sunil Gavaskar in this part of the world is just amazing. The Little Master will be felicitated tomorrow by the Queens Park Cricket Club during Tea Time on Day 2. #WIvsIND pic.twitter.com/p4FJl0NZwH — Debasis Sen (@debasissen) July 20, 2023 At 100th India-West Indies test match began on July 20, 2023 at @qpcc_the_oval, two legends Sunil Gavaskar and Brian Lara came together. Raju Sharma, Cd'A Raju Sharma with them. @IndianDiplomacy @g20org @AmritMahotsav @IndiaSports @iamgavaskar @BrianLara @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/yF8OMAVc06 — India in T&T (@IndiainTandT) July 22, 2023

As it happened - Day 3

Ravichandran Ashwin produced a peach of a delivery while Mohammed Siraj made the old ball talk as a defensive West Indies crawled their way to 229 for 5 against India on a rain-hit third day of the second Test, here on Saturday. Only 67 overs were possible on the third day with West Indies batters looking for a draw, adding just 143 runs. They are still 209 runs behind India's first innings score of 438.

However, there was no let-up in intensity in Indian bowling as Ashwin bowled the 'ball of the series' and Siraj delivered a perfect in-cutter to clean up Joshua Da Silva just at the stroke of rain-break to end the day on an even keel on the flattest of decks.

West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite (75 off 235 balls) used his enormous powers of concentration to frustrate the Indian attack on an insipid track before the world's No. 1 Test bowler held the center stage with a magical moment that brought the smiles back in the Indian camp.

The track on offer here is a poor advertisement for Test cricket and if it gets any rating other than ''Average'' from ICC that will be a real surprise. If West Indies were indiscreet in their shot selection in the opening Test, the home team batters were over-cautious and a lifeless pitch helped their negative approach and a draw seems an inevitability.

