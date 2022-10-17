Watch: Virat Kohli’s brilliant catch and a run-out in India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Virat Kohli came up with two stunning efforts on the field, one a run-out and another a one-hand catch in the deep, as India beat Australia by 6 runs in their first T20 World Cup warm up match at The Gabba, Brisbane on Monday. The catch and the run-out has sent the cricketing world a reminder that he is not only a world class batsman but also a brilliant fielder.

India defeated hosts and defending champions Australia by six runs in their first T20 World Cup the warm-up match at Gabba on Monday.

Batting first India posted 186/7 thanks halfcenturies from the bats of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.

Chasing 187 to win the match, Australia were cruising along nicely 176/6 with only 11 runs needed from the final over. That was when Indian captain brough fast bowler Mohammed Shami from the bench to bowl the decisive over.

Shami bowled a superb last over as he gave away only four runs and picked three wickets as India clinched the match. However it was former Indian captain Virat Kohli who stole the show in the dying moments of the match with his heroics on the field.

First in the 19th over Kohli affected a stunning runout while fielding at midwicket. Australian batsman Josh Inglis had safely negotiated a delivery from Harshal Patel to the leg side for a single. But Kohli threw himself to the ball and got rid of it in a flash to get a direct hit at the stumps at the batsman's end. The superb throw from Kohli meant that Tim David who was batting at the other end was caught short of his crease. David knew he was gone by miles.

If David's runout was not enough, then Kohli produced another moment of sheer brilliance on the field a few deliveries later. This time Kohli's victim was Pat Cummins. On the third ball of the last over Cummins lofted the ball straight down to long-on. When the ball was in the air it felt like it would clear the ropes for a six. But out of nowhere, Kohli jumped at put one of his hands out to pull off a stunning one-hand catch. Kohli’s perfectly timed jump and one-hand catch left the Australian dug-out behind him in disbelief.

