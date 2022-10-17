    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Watch: Virat Kohli’s brilliant catch and a run-out in India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

    Watch: Virat Kohli’s brilliant catch and a run-out in India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia

    Watch: Virat Kohli’s brilliant catch and a run-out in India's T20 World Cup warm-up match against Australia
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    Virat Kohli came up with two stunning efforts on the field, one a run-out and another a one-hand catch in the deep, as India beat Australia by 6 runs in their first T20 World Cup warm up match at The Gabba, Brisbane on Monday. The catch and the run-out has sent the cricketing world a reminder that he is not only a world class batsman but also a brilliant fielder. 

    India defeated hosts and defending champions Australia by six runs in their first T20 World Cup the warm-up match at Gabba on Monday.
    Batting first India posted 186/7 thanks halfcenturies from the bats of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav.
    Chasing 187 to win the match, Australia were cruising along nicely 176/6 with only 11 runs needed from the final over. That was when Indian captain brough fast bowler Mohammed Shami from the bench to bowl the decisive over.
    Shami bowled a superb last over as he gave away only four runs and picked three wickets as India clinched the match.  However it was former Indian captain Virat Kohli who stole the show in the dying moments of the match with his heroics on the field.
    First in the 19th over Kohli affected a stunning runout while fielding at midwicket. Australian batsman Josh Inglis  had safely negotiated a delivery from Harshal Patel to the leg side for a single. But Kohli threw himself to the ball and got rid of it in a flash to get a direct hit at the stumps at the batsman's end. The superb throw from Kohli meant that Tim David who was batting at the other end was caught short of his crease. David knew he was gone by miles.
    Watch Virat Kohli's runout of Tim David below
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

     
    If David's runout was not enough, then Kohli produced another moment of sheer brilliance on the field a few deliveries later. This time Kohli's victim was Pat Cummins. On the third ball of the last over Cummins lofted the ball straight down to long-on. When the ball was in the air it felt like it would clear the ropes for a six. But out of nowhere, Kohli jumped at put one of his hands out to pull off a stunning one-hand catch. Kohli’s perfectly timed jump and one-hand catch left the Australian dug-out behind him in disbelief.
    Watch Virat Kohli's one-hand catch at long on below
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

     
    Needless to say that Kohli has sent the cricketing world a reminder that he is not only a world class batsman but also a brilliant fielder.
    Also Read: Watch out for these six young guns who will make their WC debuts in Australia
    (Edited by : Prakhar Sachdeo)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    ICC T20 World Cupindia australia t20 matchVirat Kohli

    Next Article

    PM Modi to distribute PMJAY-MA Yojana Ayushman cards in Gujarat today

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng