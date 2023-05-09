Watch: Virat Kohli wins over young fan with classy gesture at Wankhede Stadium

Virat Kohli obliged to a young fan's request of a signed bat after RCB's training session at Wankhede Stadium ahead of their tie against MI on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after Indian cricketers currently with fans across the country vying to catch a moment with him whenever possible. Renowned for his highly intense and aggressive demeanor on the field, the former Indian skipper appears to be an equally affable and pleasant character off the cricketing action.

Fans got a first-hand example of the same following a practice session of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their match against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Kohli was returning back to the dressing room after some grueling training when one of the ball boys in the stadium loudly called his name out.

The young fan waved at the Indian superstar and asked for his bat. A smile broke out on Kohli’s face as he took a moment to listen to the boy’s request. He immediately turned back and asked one of the RCB staff to send over a signed bat to the fan, amidst a huge cheer from the select few people present in the stands and at the boundary line at that point in time.

Kohli has often been seen stopping to listen and adhere to the requests of his supporters despite his tight schedule at all times. Whether it be someone asking for a selfie or an autograph, Kohli shows no qualms in making the days of those who revere and look up to him really special. This video is another instance of the same.