Watch: Virat Kohli wins over young fan with classy gesture at Wankhede Stadium

Virat Kohli obliged to a young fan's request of a signed bat after RCB's training session at Wankhede Stadium ahead of their tie against MI on Tuesday.

Virat Kohli is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after Indian cricketers currently with fans across the country vying to catch a moment with him whenever possible. Renowned for his highly intense and aggressive demeanor on the field, the former Indian skipper appears to be an equally affable and pleasant character off the cricketing action.

Fans got a first-hand example of the same following a practice session of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their match against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Kohli was returning back to the dressing room after some grueling training when one of the ball boys in the stadium loudly called his name out.

