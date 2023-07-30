Watch: Virat Kohli turns water boy in the 2nd ODI against West Indies

Virat Kohli entered the field as a water boy, along with Yuzvendra Chahal, who is yet to play a game on this tour. Fans were amused to see the former captain serve water to the playing XI.

As Team India is experimenting with their playing XI to find the perfect squad for the upcoming ICC Men's ODI World Cup, there are a lot of changes that the fans are witnessing in the ongoing West Indies series. In the 2nd ODI match, Virat Kohli fans saw something that won their hearts yet again - and this time it was nothing to do with his batting.

West Indies leveled the three-match ODI series with a comfortable six-wicket victory, riding on superb bowling efforts from Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie.

Virat Kohli was rested along with skipper Rohit Sharma as the team management handed opportunities to Sanju Samson and Axar Patel. This change led to Kohli being the water boy for the game.

Kohli entered the field as a water boy, along with Yuzvendra Chahal, who is yet to play a game on this tour. Fans were amused to see the former captain serve water to the playing XI.

The rationale behind Rohit and Kohli's forced break with only around eight matches left before the big event didn't make much sense. Not to forget that the failure of the batting lineup left more questions than answers. There were two rain delays but the West Indies bowlers never let their intensity drop in an impressive display.

While Kishan, who will not open during World Cup, consolidated his case for selection as second wicket-keeper (provided KL Rahul gets fit for World Cup) with a second successive half-century, the same couldn't be said about Sanju Samson (9 off 19 balls) and Axar Patel (1 off 8 balls).

Promoted as Nos 3 and 4 to keep the left-right combination going, both players struggled not only against short-ball tactic employed by Jayden Seales (1/28 in 6 overs), Alzarri Joseph (2/35 from 7 overs) and Shepherd (3/37 in 8 overs) but also the grip, turn and bounce that spinner Motie (3/36 in 9.3 overs) and Yannic Cariah (1/25 in 5 overs) generated.

Just like the first game, the Kensington Oval pitch had a lot of spice and West Indies bowlers were steady save for a brief period when Kishan and Gill did score runs at a brisk pace.

