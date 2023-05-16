Watch: Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis and RCB team visit Siraj's new house in Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore team was seen at Mohammed Siraj’s newly-built house in Hyderabad. In a video that went viral, Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis Kedar Jadhav and Wayne Parnell can be seen at the entrance of Siraj’s house.

The fast bowler’s new house is in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The team visited the player's house as they are gearing up for their next do-or-die clash match which is happening in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18th May.

In the last game, RCB showed a blockbuster bowling attack when they knocked out Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals as they were dismissed for just 59.

The SRH was eliminated from the IPL after losing to Gujarat on Monday. Shubman Gill hit his maiden IPL century as Gujarat Titans became the first team to seal a place in the play-offs of the ongoing edition with a convincing 34-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday. Gill slammed 101 off just 58 balls with the help of 13 fours and one six, and added 147 runs for the second wicket with Sai Sudharsan (47 off 36 balls), to power GT to 188 for nine despite a late comeback by Sunrisers Hyderabad's Bhuvneshwar Kumar (5/30).

With the bat, SRH were never in the hunt as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals to be restricted to 154 for nine. Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 44) played a lone hand for SRH, while Mohammed Shami (4/21) and Mohit Sharma (4/28) picked up four wickets apiece to shine with the ball for GT. SRH was off to a disastrous start, losing the wickets of Anmolpreet Singh, Abhishek Sharma and Rahul Tripathi inside the third over, with the scoreboard reading just 12.

It became worse for SRH in their must-win game as Shami picked up his third wicket in the form of rival skipper Aiden Markram an over later, and then, Mohit dismissed Sanvir Singh and Abdul Samad in the seventh over to reduce the visitors to 49 for six. This season's campaign was as good as over for SRH as Marco Jansen became Mohit's third victim in the ninth over. Reeling at 59 for seven, SRH finally managed a partnership through Klaasen and Bhuvneshwar (27), the duo adding 68 runs for the eighth wicket.

If RCB manages to win their next two matches, they can secure the playoff berth in the ongoing IPL 2023.