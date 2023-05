Royal Challengers Bangalore team was seen at Mohammed Siraj’s newly-built house in Hyderabad. In a video that went viral, Virat Kohli, skipper Faf du Plessis Kedar Jadhav and Wayne Parnell can be seen at the entrance of Siraj’s house.

The fast bowler’s new house is in Jubilee Hills, Film Nagar, Hyderabad. The team visited the player's house as they are gearing up for their next do-or-die clash match which is happening in Hyderabad against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 18th May.