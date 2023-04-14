Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli shared a cute little moment with Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting’s son in the build-up to RCB’s faceoff against the Capitals at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Saturday.

Ahead of Delhi Capitals (DC) clash with Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC) at at M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, the two teams shared a moment that left everyone with smiles.

The DC’ official Twitter handle shared a video in which RCB super star Virat Kohli is seen meeting DC head coach Ricky Ponting and his son Fletcher William.

Kohli then quips that he has met the young lad outside as the Australian World Cup-winning captain went on to have a nice conversation with Kohli later on.

Delhi has been undergoing a torrid campaign so far, having lost all of their four league games and sitting at the bottom of the points table at the moment. They underwent a crushing defeat to the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the previous match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

Watch the video here:

Similarly, RCB have lost their last two games to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) respectively. They commenced their campaign brilliantly by defeating the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home and will be hoping to take advantage of a depleted Delhi unit in their home ground.

Meanwhile, Kohli has roared back in form this season and has been looking in great touch, having already notched 164 runs in three innings.