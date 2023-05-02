Watch: Virat Kohli in war of words with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq after RCB beats LSG

Virat Kohli and Guatam Gambhir yet again locked horns against each other in a heated argument after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli engaged in a heated argument with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir after the Faf du Plessis-led side defeated LSG at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.

Kohli was engaged in a war of words with Lucknow’s Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq as the latter along with Amit Mishra held fort to give some direction to the home team’s faltering chase. The 34-year-old was apparently involved in a pretty heated tussle with Naveen though the on-field umpire along with Mishra tried to cool things down. Kohli later was seen making his point quite assertively to the veteran leg spinner as well.

Later on, as RCB won the game by 19 runs, and Kohli and Gambhir were seen to have a pretty awkward handshake. Caribbean opener Kyle Mayers later went on to talk to Kohli and was quite animated with his actions. Gambhir quickly jumped in and took Mayers away, but, it didn’t stop there. The former India opener was visibly shouting and reiterating his stance.

First, he had to be taken aside by LSG skipper KL Rahul but Gambhir yet again charged towards Kohli. Mohsin Khan tried to make peace but Gambhir averted those attempts and walked aggressively towards his Delhi counterpart. Kohli put a hand on Gambhir’s shoulders and responded back but the duo seemed to be involved in a very intense argument that the likes of Rahul, du Plessis and LSG all-rounder Marcus Stoinis tried to prevent.

Both of them eventually backed off but not without infusing some incredible drama into a tightly contested game. Rahul was also engaged in a relatively calm conversation with Kohli in the sidelines post the game. He seemed to have invited Naveen over to have a chat with the senior pro but the fast bowler straight up refused as both he and Kohli muttered some words to bring curtains down to an epic encounter.