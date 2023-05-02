Watch: Virat Kohli in war of words with Gautam Gambhir and Naveen-ul-Haq after RCB beats LSG

3 Min(s) Read
Virat Kohli and Guatam Gambhir yet again locked horns against each other in a heated argument after Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) loss to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday.
Former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli engaged in a heated argument with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) mentor Gautam Gambhir after the Faf du Plessis-led side defeated LSG at the Ekana Stadium on Monday.
Kohli was engaged in a war of words with Lucknow’s Afghan pacer Naveen-ul-Haq as the latter along with Amit Mishra held fort to give some direction to the home team’s faltering chase. The 34-year-old was apparently involved in a pretty heated tussle with Naveen though the on-field umpire along with Mishra tried to cool things down. Kohli later was seen making his point quite assertively to the veteran leg spinner as well.