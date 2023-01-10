Watch: Virat Kohli gets his 45th ODI hundred in the first match of the series against Sri Lanka

The century was also Kohli's second successive ton as he had hit a hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series on December 10, 2022. Kohli now needs only 4 more ODI hundreds to go level with Sachin Tendulkar for the record of having the most centuries in the format.

Star batsman Virat Kohli notched his 45th ODI hundred in the first match of the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. India and Sri Lanka kicked off the three-match ODI series with the first match at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first. Kohli made the most of the batting-friendly pitch and the solid 100-run opening partnership by Rohit Sharma and Shubhman Gill to notch a brilliant hundred.

Kohli walked out to bat in the 20th over when Gill was dismissed by Shanaka with the scoreboard reading 143/1. The veteran batsman played with a mix of caution and aggression as he hit 10 fours and a six to bring up the hundred in 80 deliveries. It was Kohli's 9th ODI hundred against Sri Lanka.

The century was also Kohli's second successive ton as he had hit a hundred in the third ODI against Bangladesh in the three-match ODI series on December 10, 2022. Kohli now needs only 4 more ODI hundreds to go level with Sachin Tendulkar for the record of having the most centuries in the format.

The master batsman was eventually dismissed in the 49th over when he tried to slog Kasun Rajitha but ended up skying the ball with the catch taken by Sri Lankan keeper Kusal Mendis. Kohli walked back after warm applause from the Lankans and the Guwahati crowd. Kohli made 113 from 87 balls and hit 12 fours and one maximum.

Thanks to Kohli's hundred and fifties from Gill (70 off 60) and Sharma (83 in 67), India ended with a daunting total of 373/7 in the allotted 50 overs.

Watch how Virat Kohli notched his hundred against Sri Lanka at Guwahati below: