Watch: Virat Kohli 'Chal Pathaan out kar de' message to Ravindra Jadeja caught on stump mic

Virat Kohli's epic comment was picked up on the stump mic during the 2nd Test match between India and Australia at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The comment has sparked speculation about whether Jadeja has a new nickname in the Indian dressing room.

In a now-viral clip, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli was heard motivating all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja by calling him 'Pathaan’ during the first day of play in the second India-Australia Test match.

The comment was captured on the stump mic during the 64th over of Australia's innings, and it has sparked speculation about whether Jadeja has a new nickname in the Indian dressing room.

In the video posted on Twitter, Kohli can be seen shouting, “Chal Pathaan. Shabaash. Chal Pathaan out karke de”.

Kohli was referring to Shahrukh Khan's character in the recently released blockbuster film 'Pathaan' which has taken the box office by storm.

Earlier, Kohli and Jadeja were seen dancing to the steps of the song Jhoome jo Pathaan during the Nagpur Test before India took to the field in the second innings.

The clip of the same had also gone viral, and Shah Rukh himself replied to the clip on Twitter saying, “They are doing it better than me!! Will have to learn it from Virat And Jadeja!"

On the first day of the second test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi, Australia has bowled out for 284 runs with Team India slightly ahead in the contest.

Australia looked to bounce back from the low in Nagpur where they had suffered an innings defeat. Usman Khawaja and Peter Handscomb scored half-century scores for their team, and for India, Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja picked four wickets each, and Ravichandran Ashwin picked three.

India finished the day at 21/0 with Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul unbeaten at the crease and the match continues today. As India resumed the action from the overnight score of 21/0 on day 2, Nathan Lyon dismissed KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick intervals.

The spinner then dismissed Shreyas Iyer as Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continued to bat for India. Jadeja and Kohli stitched a 50-plus stand for the fifth wicket. However, Todd Murphy soon dismissed Jadeja with an LBW for 26 while Kohli was dismissed by Matthew Kuhnemann for 44. India continues to bat at 135/5 with two new batsmen KS Bharat and Axar Patel at the crease as the match nears tea.