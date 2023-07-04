Watch: Venus Williams slips on the court during first round match against Elina Svitolina in Wimbledon 2023

After losing the game to her Ukrainian opponent, the five-time champion said that the grass was inherently slippery and it was just bad luck that she fell. “Grass is inherently going to be slippery,” she said.

Venus Williams lost to Elina Svitolina in the Wimbledon first round after getting injured due to a nasty tumble. While playing on the Centre Court grass, the 43-year-old slipped and fell to the ground in agony.

After losing the game to her Ukrainian opponent, the five-time champion said that the grass was inherently slippery and it was just bad luck that she fell. “Grass is inherently going to be slippery,” she remarked.

“You’re going to fall at some point. It was just bad luck for me. I started the match perfectly. I was literally killing it, then I got killed by the grass. It’s not fun right now. I felt like I was in great form coming into this tournament, and great form in the match. It’s all very shocking at the moment. This is sports," said Williams.