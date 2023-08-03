Watch: Tilak Varma takes a stunning catch on his T20I debut against the West Indies

1 Min Read
Varma who made his T20I debut for India along with Mukesh Kumar in the first match of the five-match T20I series displayed a stunning bit of fielding during the West Indies innings to send back Johnson Charles.
Youngster Tilak Varma pulled off a stunning catch during the first India vs West Indies match being played Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.
Varma who made his T20I debut for India along with Mukesh Kumar in the first match of the five-match T20I series displayed a stunning bit of fielding during the West Indies innings to send back Johnson Charles.
Charles chanced his arm against the spin of Kuldeep Yadav on the third delivery of the seventh over as he attempted a big slog to send the ball over deep mid-wicket fence. But Charles failed to connect the ball well and Varma standing at deep mid-wicket ran some 20 yards in slid across the field to complete a superb catch.
Watch the video of Tilak Varma's stunning catch to dismiss Johnson Charles below
"𝗛𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗱 𝗮𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗴𝗲.”@TilakV9..#INDvWIAdFreeonFanCode #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/1O9KQsBOOx— FanCode (@FanCode) August 3, 2023
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Fear lingers despite restored law and order: A first-person account from Sohna, Nuh, and Gurugram
Aug 3, 2023 IST7 Min Read
Many migrant labourers migrate as Badshahpur village grapples with fear after communal violence
Aug 3, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Three in five employees get salary hikes yet majority want to switch jobs, finds survey
Aug 3, 2023 IST3 Min Read
India aims to tighten quality of drugs
Aug 3, 2023 IST2 Min Read