Watch: Tilak Varma takes a stunning catch on his T20I debut against the West Indies

1 Min Read
By CNBCTV18.com Aug 3, 2023 9:06:16 PM IST (Published)

Varma who made his T20I debut for India along with Mukesh Kumar in the first match of the five-match T20I series displayed a stunning bit of fielding during the West Indies innings to send back Johnson Charles.

Youngster Tilak Varma pulled off a stunning catch during the first India vs West Indies match being played Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad.

Varma who made his T20I debut for India along with Mukesh Kumar in the first match of the five-match T20I series displayed a stunning bit of fielding during the West Indies innings to send back Johnson Charles.
Charles chanced his arm against the spin of Kuldeep Yadav on the third delivery of the seventh over as he attempted a big slog to send the ball over deep mid-wicket fence. But Charles failed to connect the ball well and Varma standing at deep mid-wicket ran some  20 yards in slid across the field to complete a superb catch.
Watch the video of Tilak Varma's stunning catch to dismiss Johnson Charles below
 
Cricket

CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X