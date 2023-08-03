Watch: Tilak Varma opens his T20I account with back-to-back sixes against Alzarri Joseph

1 Min Read
20-year-old Varma plays for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Varma has played 25 IPL matches and has accumulated 740 runs at an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 144.53.
After taking a stunning catch, Tilak Varma, continued to impress on his T20I debut as he opened his scoring with back-to-back sixes against Alzarri Joseph.
Varma walked out to bat after opener Ishan Kishan walked back in the fifth over of the Indian innings with the team's score at just 28.
The left-handed batter kick-started scoring in some style as he slogged Joseph for a six over deep mid-wicket on the third ball of the fifth over. On the very next delivery Varma swung his bat once more and this time sent the ball flying over deep square leg .
Watch the video of Tilak Varma's sixes against Alzarri Joseph below:
