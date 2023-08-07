homesports NewsWatch: Tilak Varma dedicates maiden half century to Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira

Watch: Tilak Varma dedicates maiden half-century to Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira

2 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Aug 7, 2023 1:42:58 PM IST (Published)

Tilak Varma top-scored with a 41-ball 51, which is also his maiden half-century at this level. He shared a 42-run partnership for the third wicket with Ishan Kishan (27) and a 38-run stand for the fifth wicket with Hardik, who scored 24 in 18 before he was bowled by Joseph.

West Indies beat India by two wickets in the second T20 International to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. The visitors decided to bat first but the script didn't go as per plan for India.
Talking at the post-match presentation, Varma dedicated the fifty to Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira. “It was towards Sammy, Rohit bhai’s daughter. I am very close to Sammy. I had promised her that whenever I will score a century or a fifty, I will do a celebration for her,” he added.

Watch the video here:

Chasing a target of 153, West Indies dropped from 126-4 to 129-8. The collapse started when Mukesh Kumar dismissed top-scorer Nicholas Pooran, who hit 67 runs in 40 balls.

West Indies still had four overs left but only two wickets with another 24 runs needed. The hosts were saved by Akeal Hosein (16 not out) and Alzarri Joseph (10 not out), who shared an unbroken 26-run stand to take West Indies to 155-8 in 18.5 overs.
Allrounder Hardik Pandya was India’s most successful bowler with 3-35 in four overs. The victory gives West Indies a 2-0 lead in the five-match contest. That's one win away from clinching the series before it moves to the United States for the last two games.
