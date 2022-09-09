Watch: The light-hearted conversation between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini India's captain and former captain shared a light moment as Rohit Sharma turned interviewer to chat with Virat Kohli after the latter's 71st international hundred. There were some serious insights too from Kohli in this jovial conversation.

Kohli turned up the screws on Afghanistan bowlers on Thursday night as slammed his first T20I hundred in India's last Asia Cup 2022 match. The century at the Dubai International cricket stadium ended over 1000 days of draught in which Kohli failed to notch even a single international hundred.

The hundred was Kohli's 71 international ton and it took him past former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest scorer of international centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli's unbeaten 122, which is now the highest score by an Indian batsman in T20Is, helped India beat Afghanistan by a whooping margin of 101 runs. Needless, Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match award for his stunning display of batsmanship.

Given the fate of the team had already been decided, Rohit did not play the match and India was led by KL Rahul for the duration of 40 overs.

Catch a glimpse of Virat-Rohit conversation below.

