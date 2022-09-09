    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Watch: The light-hearted conversation between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

    Watch: The light-hearted conversation between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

    Watch: The light-hearted conversation between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after India's win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Mini

    India's captain and former captain shared a light moment as Rohit Sharma turned interviewer to chat with Virat Kohli after the latter's 71st international hundred. There were some serious insights too from Kohli in this jovial conversation.

    After giving himself a break, Indian captain Rohit Sharma turned interviewer as he caught up with teammate Virat Kohli after the latter's century.
    Kohli turned up the screws on Afghanistan bowlers on Thursday night as slammed his first T20I hundred in India's last Asia Cup 2022 match. The century at the Dubai International cricket stadium ended over 1000 days of draught in which Kohli failed to notch even a single international hundred.
    The hundred was Kohli's 71 international ton and it took him past former Aussie skipper Ricky Ponting to become the second-highest scorer of international centuries behind Sachin Tendulkar.
    Kohli's unbeaten 122, which is now the highest score by an Indian batsman in T20Is, helped India beat Afghanistan by a whooping margin of 101 runs. Needless, Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match award for his stunning display of batsmanship.
    Given the fate of the team had already been decided, Rohit did not play the match and India was led by KL Rahul for the duration of 40 overs.
    But after the match, Rohit caught up with Kohli, as the captain and former captain had a light-hearted conversation. There were some serious insights too from Kohli in this jovial conversation.
    Catch a glimpse of Virat-Rohit conversation below.
    Notes :

    Tags

    AfghanistanAsia CupAsia Cup 2022CricketindiaRohit SharmaVirat Kohli

    Previous Article

    What will change in the UK after the death of the Queen?

    Next Article

    Tata Steel, JSW Steel fall after CCI starts probe into allegations of cartelisation

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng