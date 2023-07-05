Watch: Team India meets former West Indies all-rounder Sir Garfield Sobers in Barbados

The Indian team is touring the Caribbean Islands and the USA. During the tour India will take on West Indies for a two-match Test series that will be followed by a three-match bi-lateral ODI tournament. A five-match T20I series will be played after the ODIs, with the last two T20Is being played at Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida.

Members of team India met met former West Indies great Sir Garfield Sobers at Kensington Oval ground, Bridgetown Barbados ahead of the two match Test series against the West Indies that gets underway on July 12.

The BCCI on Wednesday posted a video which captured Sobers meeting with Indian captain Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, former skipper Virat Kohli.