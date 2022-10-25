    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homesports News

    Watch: ‘Superman’ David Warner puts up fielding spectacle in Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka

    Watch: ‘Superman’ David Warner puts up fielding spectacle in Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka

    Watch: ‘Superman’ David Warner puts up fielding spectacle in Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    David Warner was electric on the field in Australia's Super 12 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He put in a diving effort to save a boundary and then took a diving catch to dismiss de Silva.

    David Warner’s swashbuckling efforts with the bat have helped Australia win on numerous occasions. But that’s not the only aspect about the Australian opener on the field. He is a brilliant fielder too.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    Pakistan is out of FATF grey list after four years — here's what it took

    IST5 Min(s) Read

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    Explained: Bhoodan Movement and how Bihar is working to distribute 1.6 lakh acre to the landless

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    And the man put up a brilliant fielding spectacle in Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. After Australia put Sri Lanka into bat, Warner was seen sprinting everywhere on the ground as the ball seemed to chase him.
    Also Read |
    Former Australia captain Tim Paine drops bombshell, accuses South Africa of ball-tampering after infamous 2018 Newlands Test
    On the fourth ball of the 10th over, Warner sprinted back from mid-off as Dhananjaya de Silva lofted Marcus Stoinis straight down the ground. As the ball seemed to go for a boundary, Warner produced a ‘Superman’ dive to save a certain four.
    Watch Warner’s effort:
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    Later in the innings, it was Warner, who eventually sent de Silva back to the dugout as he took a running-diving catch in the deep. On the third ball of the 11th over, de Silva went inside out off the bowling of Ashton Agar. Warner ran from long-off towards deep extra cover to take a breath-taking diving catch, which was celebrated with a lot of animation from the Aussie opener.
    Watch Warner’s catch:
     
    View this post on Instagram
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    After losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka posted 157/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a good late hand by Charith Asalanka of unbeaten 38 off 25.
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    David WarnerT20 World Cup 2022

    Previous Article

    T20 World Cup AUS vs SL highlights: Stoinis's brisk half-century helps Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets

    Next Article

    Bhai Dooj 2022: Wishes, messages and quotes to share with your sibling

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng