Watch: ‘Superman’ David Warner puts up fielding spectacle in Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup match against Sri Lanka

Mini David Warner was electric on the field in Australia's Super 12 match against Sri Lanka on Tuesday. He put in a diving effort to save a boundary and then took a diving catch to dismiss de Silva.

David Warner’s swashbuckling efforts with the bat have helped Australia win on numerous occasions. But that’s not the only aspect about the Australian opener on the field. He is a brilliant fielder too.

And the man put up a brilliant fielding spectacle in Australia’s must-win T20 World Cup clash against Sri Lanka in Perth on Tuesday, October 25. After Australia put Sri Lanka into bat, Warner was seen sprinting everywhere on the ground as the ball seemed to chase him.

On the fourth ball of the 10th over, Warner sprinted back from mid-off as Dhananjaya de Silva lofted Marcus Stoinis straight down the ground. As the ball seemed to go for a boundary, Warner produced a ‘Superman’ dive to save a certain four.

Later in the innings, it was Warner, who eventually sent de Silva back to the dugout as he took a running-diving catch in the deep. On the third ball of the 11th over, de Silva went inside out off the bowling of Ashton Agar. Warner ran from long-off towards deep extra cover to take a breath-taking diving catch, which was celebrated with a lot of animation from the Aussie opener.

After losing wickets at regular intervals, Sri Lanka posted 157/6 in 20 overs, thanks to a good late hand by Charith Asalanka of unbeaten 38 off 25.