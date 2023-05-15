Watch: Sunil Gavaskar asks for MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after CSK vs KKR game

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at Chepauk in the penultimate league game of the season on Sunday. However, a gesture by former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar towards CSK captain MS Dhoni has been winning hearts on the internet ever since the game rounded off.

Despite the loss, Dhoni led his team as they went about doing a lap of honour thanking all the fans present at the stadium in Chennai. The ex-India World Cup winning skipper held a racquet in his hand as he hit a few balls towards the stands to greet the spectators with a pleasant surprise.

The team perhaps did this in order to express their gratitude towards the fans who stuck by them in large numbers throughout this campaign. CSK played their last league game of the season at Chepauk on Sunday as they will now be heading to Delhi to take on David Warner’s men for their 14th game of the campaign.

Amidst this entire activity, Dhoni was met with a pleasant surprise by the original Little Master. Gavaskar, a part of the commentary team, came towards Dhoni and asked him to give an autograph on his shirt. The 41-year-old gleefully obliged as the cameras captured one of the most touching and heartfelt moments witnessed in the current season of the IPL.

Earlier in this campaign, Gavaskar had once said that he would have wanted to be associated with two IPL teams, namely Mumbai Indians (MI) and CSK if he were still playing today. Gavaskar had chosen Mumbai as it is his hometown but he expressed that the rich cricketing legacy of the owners of CSK coupled with the opportunity to share the dressing room and play under the captaincy of MS Dhoni drew him towards CSK as well!