Breaking News
Nifty Bank crosses 44,000 intraday — 100 points off record high
English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
BannerBanner

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homesports NewsWatch: Sunil Gavaskar asks for MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after CSK vs KKR game

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar asks for MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after CSK vs KKR game

Watch: Sunil Gavaskar asks for MS Dhoni's autograph on his shirt after CSK vs KKR game
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Tarkesh Jha  May 15, 2023 11:49:39 AM IST (Published)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets at Chepauk in the penultimate league game of the season on Sunday. However, a gesture by former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar towards CSK captain MS Dhoni has been winning hearts on the internet ever since the game rounded off.

Despite the loss, Dhoni led his team as they went about doing a lap of honour thanking all the fans present at the stadium in Chennai. The ex-India World Cup winning skipper held a racquet in his hand as he hit a few balls towards the stands to greet the spectators with a pleasant surprise.
Also Read:
IPL 2023 has failed to deliver on its motto this season says Sunil Gavaskar
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X