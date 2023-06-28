Watch: Sunil Chhetri enters record books with stunning volley against Kuwait

Indian skipper ranks fifth in the competition this year. After the match against Nepal, Chhetri's 91 goals from 139 matches had already made him the second most prolific scorer among Asians after Ali Daei (109 from 148 matches) of Iran and third among active players in the world.

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri broke yet another record as India played against Kuwait. Though the match ended with a 1-1 draw, Chhetri's volley goal in the first half gave India a 1-0 lead. With this goal, Chhetri touched a new record and surpassed Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq in the goals tally in the competition.

Indian skipper ranks fifth in the competition this year. After the match against Nepal, Chhetri's 91 goals from 139 matches had already made him the second most prolific scorer among Asians after Ali Daei (109 from 148 matches) of Iran and third among active players in the world. He is the most prolific goal-getter among active Asian players.

With the draw against Kuwait, India finished second in Group A, while Lebanon takes the lead in Group B. In their last game, India defeated Pakistan by 4-0 and skipper Sunil Chhetri bagged a sensational hat-trick, courtesy of two spot-kicks, as ex-Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh netted once to hand the home side a memorable win. With the draw against Kuwait, India finished second in Group A, while Lebanon takes the lead in Group B. In their last game, India defeated Pakistan by 4-0 and skipper Sunil Chhetri bagged a sensational hat-trick, courtesy of two spot-kicks, as ex-Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh netted once to hand the home side a memorable win.

Chhetri was at it right from the beginning, pressing high and forcing an error by the Pakistani goalkeeper Saqib Hanif in the 10th minute. The forward pounced on the same and drew the first blood in this high-octane clash. He soon doubled India’s lead by converting a penalty in the 16th minute as India headed into the dressing room at the half-time break amidst an intense argument and tussle amongst the players.

(With PTI inputs)