Watch: Sunil Chhetri enters record books with stunning volley against Kuwait

homesports NewsWatch: Sunil Chhetri enters record books with stunning volley against Kuwait

Indian skipper ranks fifth in the competition this year. After the match against Nepal, Chhetri's 91 goals from 139 matches had already made him the second most prolific scorer among Asians after Ali Daei (109 from 148 matches) of Iran and third among active players in the world.

Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri broke yet another record as India played against Kuwait. Though the match ended with a 1-1 draw, Chhetri's volley goal in the first half gave India a 1-0 lead. With this goal, Chhetri touched a new record and surpassed Maldives’ Ali Ashfaq in the goals tally in the competition.

Indian skipper ranks fifth in the competition this year. After the match against Nepal, Chhetri's 91 goals from 139 matches had already made him the second most prolific scorer among Asians after Ali Daei (109 from 148 matches) of Iran and third among active players in the world. He is the most prolific goal-getter among active Asian players.
Watch the video here: 
