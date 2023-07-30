Watch: Stuart Broad hits the last ball of his Test career for a six as England set Australia 384 target

1 Min Read
Broad, who said on Saturday that he would retire from cricket after this match, smashed his 55th six for England -- putting him fifth on the all-time list of English six-hitters in tests -- with the last ball of his batting career before Jimmy Anderson was trapped lbw by Todd Murphy to end the innings.
Stuart Broad had time to smash one final six before England were bowled out for 395 on the fourth day of the final Ashes test at The Oval on Sunday, setting Australia an imposing target of 384 for the win.
England had batted with great intent on Saturday, with Zak Crawley (73), Joe Root (91) and Jonny Bairstow (78) helping to build the score as Australia's bowlers struggled to restrict the flow of runs.
Australia retained the Ashes after the fourth test was washed out, leaving them 2-1 up in the series. They are hoping to win the series outright however, to become the first Australian side to do so in England since 2001.
Watch: Stuart Broad's six below
