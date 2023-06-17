Watch: Stuart Broad draws first blood in battle against David Warner, crashes opener's leg stump in Ashes 2023

The pitch is not offering abundant movement off the surface but the pacer has been diligent with the lines and lengths that he has managed to hit thus far. On one of those occasions, Broad bowling a delivery angling into Warner that the batsman tried to slash firmly on the offside. Instead, the ball took a thick inside edge and crashed into his leg stump to mark Warner’s 15th dismissal against Broad in Test cricket.

David Warner walked into Ashes 2023 with some forgettable memories against Stuart Broad from the previous matchups between the two veterans over the years. Ahead of this series, Broad had taken Warner’s wicket 14 times in 45 Test innings over the years. In fact, Broad dismissed Warner six times in Ashes 2019 itself, often bowling to him from around the wicket and inducing an outside edge by hitting an accurate line just outside the off stump.

Also Read:

The face-off between the two of them has been one of the major talking points ahead of Ashes 2023 and Broad seems to have drawn the first blood by dismissing the opening batsman in Australia’s first innings. Warner faced 27 deliveries for his nine runs as he struggled to get going barring the two boundaries that he managed to get under his belt. Broad continued to exploit his weakness by bowling to him from around the off stump.

Watch:

The pitch is not offering abundant movement off the surface but the pacer has been diligent with the lines and lengths that he has managed to hit thus far. On one of those occasions, Broad bowled a delivery angling into Warner that the batsman tried to slash firmly on the offside. Instead, the ball took a thick inside edge and crashed into his leg stump to mark Warner’s 15th dismissal against Broad in Test cricket.

Several experts expected the left-hander to make amends to his technique to avoid the mistakes from the previous tour. However, the horrors do not seem to be deserting him anytime soon.

“Davey's, I'm sure, been thinking about Broad a lot over the last four years and if he got another chance how he is going to play against him. It didn't go Davey's way last time, but we'll see a different Davey this time,” Australian skipper Pat Cummins had expressed confidence in Warner’s ability to tackle Broad ahead of the opening Test.