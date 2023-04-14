Watch: SRH's Harry Brook smashes first hundred of IPL 2023 against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad English import Harry Brook notched the first hundred of IPL 2023 as he punished Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers all over Eden Gardens en route to the triple digit mark. Brook carried his bat right through SRH's inning as he remained not out on 100 in 55 balls after hitting 12 fours and 3 sixes.
KKR captain Nitish Rana won the toss and asked SRH to bat first.
Brook first stitched a 46-run partnership with his fellow opener Mayank Agarwal. With SRH openers going steady Rana asked all-rounder Andre Russell to bowl for the first time in the season. Russell struck instantly as he picked the wickets of Agarwal and Rahul Tripathi in his first over.
With SRH losing two quick wickets, Brook slowed down a bit in his approach. The young English batter then played a pivotal role in stitching a 72-run stand with his skipper Aiden Markram. During the course of the partnership both Brook and Markram reached their respective half-centuries.
While it was the fifth IPL half-century for Markram, Brook had reached fifty for the first time in his short IPL career.
But Markaram lost his wicket soon after reaching the fifty in a bid to up the ante. Falling wickets did not deter Brook as he then built another 72-run partnership this time with young left-hand batter Abhishek Sharma.
Brook reached managed to reach triple-digit mark in the last over of the SRH innings as he worked a delivery by Umesh Yadav down to long-on for a single. Brook became only the third SRH batter after David Warner and Jonny Bairstow to notch a century in the IPL.
Brook remained not-out on 100 after playing 55 balls. During his stay in the middle the 24-year-old hit 12 fours and 3 sixes.
SRH had landed Brook during the IPL 2023 auction for an eye watering sum of Rs 13.25 crores. Brook has played 102 T20 games and has scored 2461 runs at an average of 32.81 and has a strike rate of 146.66.
Catch the glimpses of Harry Book's maiden IPL hundred below
First Published: Apr 14, 2023 9:17 PM IST
