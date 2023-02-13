Watch: T20 World Cup teammates celebrate Smriti Mandhana scoring big at WPL auctions

During the Women's Premier League auction, India opener Smriti Mandhana became the first pick. She was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 3.40 crore.

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore were locked in a bidding war early in the auction over Mandhana, who is currently part of the Indian team in South Africa for the Women's T20 World Cup.

Along with her India teammates, she watched a bidding war unfold on a big screen. An auction video circulating on social media shows the elegant left-handed batter all delighted, her teammates cheering beside her as teams splash big bucks on her.

Watch the video here

Wholesome content alert! 🫶🏼 The first ever #WPL player @mandhana_smriti and her team-mates reacting to her signing with RCB 😃 pic.twitter.com/gzRLSllFl2 — JioCinema (@JioCinema) February 13, 2023

Following Mithali Raj's retirement last year, Mandhana was named vice-captain of the Indian team across formats. She is likely to captain the Bangalore WPL side as well per Mike Hesson.

Mandhana has scored 2651 runs in 112 T20Is for India since making her debut in 2013, the seventh most among women of this format. Among them are 20 half centuries.

Mandhana wasn't the only big pick in the first lot of the auction. India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was purchased by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crore, while Australia all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was purchased by the Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.2 crore.

"Everyone knows Mandhana and Perry, we were pretty committed to the couple of people we wanted to get. We're very happy to get such quality players. It's a dream result for us to get Mandhana, Perry and Devine," RCB Director of Cricket Mike Hesson said during a media interaction.

"Smriti has got plenty of captaincy experience and is familiar with the Indian conditions, so highly likely (she'll be the captain)." One of the prominent picks during the first round was Australia's off-spin all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, who was bought by Gautam Adani-owned Gujarat Giants for Rs 3.20 crore (USD 386,000).

Star Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry received a cool Rs 1.70 crore (USD 205,000) winning bid from RCB who also got New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine dirt cheap at the base price of Rs 50 lakh.

RCB has already exhausted Rs 5.60 crore out of Rs 12 crore purse and they need to get another 12 players with the rest of the Rs 6.40 crore to have a mandatory squad size of 15 players.

UP Warriorz also got England left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone on board for Rs 1.80 crore.