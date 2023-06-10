Watch: Shubman Gill gets out on a controversial catch; fans fume after third umpire decision

The question to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough was to decide if the fielder had full control over the ball. The crowd got agitated when 'out' was flashed, they started chanting "Cheat, cheat, cheat".

Shubman Gill was given out at 18 in Scott Boland's over and Cameron Green flicked his left hand and plucked the catch. However, the decision was then sent upstairs for a fair check and the decision was kept unchanged. The catch when looked closely was a controversial call as the frame-by-frame imagery showed that the ball was in between two fingers but was touching the grass without the support of any finger underneath.

The question to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough was to decide if the fielder had full control over the ball. The crowd got agitated when 'out' was flashed, they started chanting "Cheat, cheat, cheat". Justin Langer said, "If it was Steve Smith in place of Shubman Gill, Umpire would have given this as Not Out".

Rohit Sharma was shocked by the decision and had a chat with the on-field umpires about the catch being given out. Rohit yelled "No!" when the decision flashed up on the screen.

Social media users were divided on this decision and in no time 'Not Out' was seen trending on Twitter.

Here are some of the reactions:

Australia has set India a target of 444 and 4 1/2 sessions to win the World Test Championship final at the Oval. Australia captain Pat Cummins declared their second innings closed at 270-8 just over an hour after lunch on the fourth day Saturday after he sliced Mohammed Shami high to point on 5.

Alex Carey was left unbeaten on 66 from 105 balls. Cummins has asked India to score about three an over to win the final on a lively pitch that becomes good for batting only after the new ball has lost its shine. To win, India will have to achieve a world record chase. Its highest successful fourth-inning chase was 406 in 1976 against the West Indies in Port of Spain. The world record chase was 418 in 2003 by West Indies against Australia in Antigua.