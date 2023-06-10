Watch: Shubman Gill gets out on a controversial catch; fans fume after third umpire decision

The question to the third umpire, Richard Kettleborough was to decide if the fielder had full control over the ball. The crowd got agitated when 'out' was flashed, they started chanting "Cheat, cheat, cheat".

Shubman Gill was given out at 18 in Scott Boland's over and Cameron Green flicked his left hand and plucked the catch. However, the decision was then sent upstairs for a fair check and the decision was kept unchanged. The catch when looked closely was a controversial call as the frame-by-frame imagery showed that the ball was in between two fingers but was touching the grass without the support of any finger underneath.

Justin Langer said, "If it was Steve Smith in place of Shubman Gill, Umpire would have given this as Not Out".

Rohit Sharma was shocked by the decision and had a chat with the on-field umpires about the catch being given out. Rohit yelled "No!" when the decision flashed up on the screen.